Teen injured, ejected from car in rollover collision in Antioch Friday afternoon

By Sergeant Matthew Harger #3305, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 at approximately 4:45 pm, Antioch Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of Reimche Drive and Desrys Blvd. regarding a rollover vehicle collision with an occupant having been ejected. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old male juvenile in the roadway suffering from major injuries. Medical personnel arrived on scene and eventually transported the male to a local trauma center where he is currently in critical condition with life threatening injuries. Two other occupants that were inside the same vehicle were also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision at this time.

The collision investigation is in the preliminary stages and anyone with information is urged to contact the Antioch Police Traffic Division.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or (925) 779-6884. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



