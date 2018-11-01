Antioch woman struck by hit and run driver early Wednesday morning

By Corporal Shawn Morin #5227, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 at 12:50 A.M., Antioch Police Officers were dispatched to the area of W. 14th Street and L Street for an injured pedestrian. Officers arrived and found a 27-year-old female Antioch resident with major injuries. The female victim was transported to an area hospital where she was admitted and is in critical, but stable condition. Officers on scene learned the female was walking in the area when she was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene.

The Traffic Investigation Unit was called out and took over the investigation. Investigators are following up on leads to identify the responsible party, but we do not have a vehicle description at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Bureau. There will be no further information released regarding this case at this time.



