Rivertown’s newest restaurant Solid Rock Café opens today, Tuesday, Oct. 30 for lunch and dinner
the attachments to this post:
Solid Rock Cafe GO ad
This entry was posted on Tuesday, October 30th, 2018 at 10:12 am and is filed under Dining, Rivertown. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
Attended the ‘soft opening’ last Friday nite and still smacking my lips.
Sampled the spare ribs and chicken and they were marinated to perfection. The yams, Jumbo and garlic noodles all hit the spot; one course besting another.
Of course, the atmosphere is wholesome and uplifting and that counts for a lot as my wife tells me an Asian custom is to inquire of the health and well being of the cook.
Try it!