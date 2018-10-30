McClelland returns to Antioch Council race touting his opposition to Measure W

By Allen Payton

After withdrawing from the race for the Antioch City Council in September due to stated personal reasons, (see related article) late Monday night, Antioch Parks and Recreation Commissioner Rodney McClelland announced that he has re-entered the race with the following statement via email. He explained those personal reasons and why he’s decided to return to the campaign.

“My name is Rodney McClelland, and I am running for Antioch City Council. As many of you know, I suspended my campaign about a month ago for personal reasons. At that time, taking this step appeared to be the appropriate action, as family issues were absorbing all my energy and the time that I felt I needed to run an effective campaign.

In the intervening month the family matters that I was dealing with have been resolved. In addition, I’ve been approached by many individuals who, like me, love the city of Antioch and want to see it move in a positive direction.

I am the only candidate on the ballot that opposes Measure W. I oppose this proposed tax increase because of the harm it will do to our many residents, senior citizens among them, who are on fixed incomes and cannot afford more taxes. I oppose it because of the history of empty promises made by career politicians in our city who take taxpayer money and use it to fund high pensions that continue to drive us toward bankruptcy. I oppose it because it will make our city even less competitive in attracting new businesses.

I will never apologize for putting family first, and that is what I did when I suspended my campaign. Now that those issues have been resolved, I am reentering the race. The citizens of Antioch deserve a choice for a different path other than ‘tax and spend.’ That is the choice that I offer, and I ask for your vote on November 6.”