Pittburg three-peats in 100th Big Little Game beating Antioch 42-10, both teams receive high playoff bids

Pittsburg has won 66 percent of the rivalry’s 100 matchups

By Luke Johnson

The Pirates derailed the Panthers, 42-10, in the annual Saturday afternoon contest.

Antioch has only won 27 Big Little Games, seven were ties. Additionally, the Panthers have lost 12 of the last 13 contests with Pittsburg.

“It’s terrific to be a part of this for the past 17 years as the head coach, but, man, I didn’t think I’d get to 100,” Pirates’ head coach Vic Galli said. “It’s pretty awesome. There was a lot riding on the game for both teams.”

Pittsburg (7-3, 4-1 BVAL) was without two-star players due to injuries: four-star defensive tackle Jacob Bandes (hip) and quarterback Tre Turner (ankle). However, the Pirates did not lose a step.

Their pass rush was able to contain Antioch (7-3, 2-3) quarterback Willem Karnthong, while Pittsburg’s Jerry Johnson threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns. Pittsburg’s Willie Harts III also played behind center and had one touchdown through the air and one on the ground.

“They’re so talented upfront,” said Antioch head coach John Lucido. “Without Bandes, we knew they were going to be tough.”

Lucido competed in the Big Little Game as a player for the Panthers in the early 90’s and said bad blood has boiled down between the two cities since then but, has maintained the rivalry’s rich history.

The North Coast Section announced Sunday that Pittsburg earned the No. 4 seed in the Open Division Playoff and Antioch received the No. 1 seed in the Division-I bracket. Both teams will rest this upcoming weekend.

