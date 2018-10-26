Letters: Writer says letter to President Trump on illegal immigration had impact

Editor:

In June we mailed a letter to President Trump regarding some ideas and suggestions as to what needs to be done regarding the illegal immigrants unauthorized entries into the U.S. It included the suggested taking away of the U.S. Foreign Aid from those Latin American countries who have done nothing to stop the illegals and they’re actually enabling them in their quests to enter the U.S. by any means.

About four weeks ago we received a written letter from the President himself wherein he mentioned his immigration policy positions. Just this past week he went on air and to the news media and stated that he was in fact going to take away those countries’ U.S. Foreign Aid if they continued to do nothing about the migrants’ course and efforts to enter the U.S. (as we had recommended to him back in our June letter).

We are honored that the President himself took our advice and has included it as part of his policy in dealing with the invasions by these illegal immigrants bent on invading American come hell or high water! We are proud to say that he listened, accepted our advice, and has acted upon our advice in order to protect us all.

We point out that our own City, Mayor and Council Members over these past two years have refused to listen or even act upon our sound advice, but not the President himself. Antioch has been ill served by our alleged public servants and elected officials, to the detriment of our community and public at large. That is also why we say that they should be ashamed of themselves and why the public cannot trust them either regarding what they say in pressing for Measure W’s passage (the Sales Tax increase they want). They are again fooling the public!

Thank you, President Trump for listening and taking our advice, when our own City officials just ignore its citizens and do not care! A couple of devoted Antioch residents at least have been heard at the highest level of government when needed in these troubled times to our country!

Ralph and Norma Hernandez

