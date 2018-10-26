Antioch Panthers win fifth straight Mayor’s Cup football game over crosstown rivals Deer Valley Wolverines

Antioch to play in 100th Big Little Game vs. Pittsburg, Saturday, Oct. 27

By Luke Johnson

Willem Karnthong led the Panthers in the air and on the ground en route to a victory over his team’s crosstown rival.

The Antioch (7-2, 2-2 BVAL) quarterback passed for two touchdowns and carried one into the end zone in a 28-20 win against Deer Valley.

Karnthong also led the Panthers in passing yards (136) and rushing yards (90). The senior’s 43 career passing touchdowns is catching up to his school’s all-time record. Paris Verduzco completed 49 passing touchdowns for Antioch from 1993 to 1995.

It was the Panthers’ fifth consecutive win in the Mayor’s Cup. The Yoc Boyz have jumped to a 13-10 lead in the series.

The Wolverines (4-5, 1-3 BVAL) entered the game coming off its first league win in five years. Deer Valley blew out Heritage last week, 50-8.

Joshua Scott also showed off his dual-threat quarterbacking skills for the Wolverines. The senior passed for 146 yards and rushed for 96.

Antioch’s Gaudie Campbell was the recipient of Karnthong’s two passing touchdowns. He also had three catches for 90 yards. The senior has 18 touchdown receptions in his high school career.

Both teams prepare for the final week of the regular season. Antioch will face Pittsburg (6-3, 3-1 BVAL) in the 100th Big Little Game and Deer Valley will take on Freedom (6-3, 2-2 BVAL).



