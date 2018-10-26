«
»

Antioch Panthers win fifth straight Mayor’s Cup football game over crosstown rivals Deer Valley Wolverines

Antioch to play in 100th Big Little Game vs. Pittsburg, Saturday, Oct. 27

Mayor Sean Wright and Antioch High Varsity Football Coach John Lucido hold the Mayor’s Cup trophy following the 2017 game. Herald file photo

By Luke Johnson

Willem Karnthong led the Panthers in the air and on the ground en route to a victory over his team’s crosstown rival.

The Antioch (7-2, 2-2 BVAL) quarterback passed for two touchdowns and carried one into the end zone in a 28-20 win against Deer Valley.

Karnthong also led the Panthers in passing yards (136) and rushing yards (90). The senior’s 43 career passing touchdowns is catching up to his school’s all-time record. Paris Verduzco completed 49 passing touchdowns for Antioch from 1993 to 1995.

It was the Panthers’ fifth consecutive win in the Mayor’s Cup. The Yoc Boyz have jumped to a 13-10 lead in the series.

The Wolverines (4-5, 1-3 BVAL) entered the game coming off its first league win in five years. Deer Valley blew out Heritage last week, 50-8.

Joshua Scott also showed off his dual-threat quarterbacking skills for the Wolverines. The senior passed for 146 yards and rushed for 96.

Antioch’s Gaudie Campbell was the recipient of Karnthong’s two passing touchdowns. He also had three catches for 90 yards. The senior has 18 touchdown receptions in his high school career.

Both teams prepare for the final week of the regular season. Antioch will face Pittsburg (6-3, 3-1 BVAL) in the 100th Big Little Game and Deer Valley will take on Freedom (6-3, 2-2 BVAL).

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Antioch vs Deer Valley


This entry was posted on Friday, October 26th, 2018 at 9:41 am and is filed under Sports, Youth. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply

goldurn-coemption