Rivertown Trick or Treat, Sunday, Oct. 28 in historic, downtown Antioch

Rivertown Halloween Trick or Treating 2018


2 Comments to “Rivertown Trick or Treat, Sunday, Oct. 28 in historic, downtown Antioch”

  1. Carol Conner says:
    October 23, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    Is the Rivertown Halloween Trick or Treat on the 27th or the 28th? The flyer says 28th but the description says 27th. Very confusing.

    • Publisher says:
      October 23, 2018 at 10:09 pm

      My apologies. I was the one confused and had it wrong. Thank you for the heads up. It’s corrected to Sunday, Oct. 28th.
      Allen Payton, Publisher & Editor

