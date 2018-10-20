Antioch’s Flowing Motion partners with Feet First Foundation to fight human trafficking in East Bay

Antioch based Flowing Motion, owned by Roy Sorvari and family operated, a fully integrated martial arts school and health and wellness center committed to improving the quality of life, announced recently, that they have partnered with Feet First Foundation, a non-profit, whose objective is to provide trauma recovery for youth in crisis and reduce the incidence of human trafficking and child exploitation.

According to Feet First Foundation statistics human trafficking is currently tied with illegal firearms for the second largest criminal industry in the world behind drugs.

California, New York, Texas, and Oklahoma have the largest concentration of human trafficking survivors in the US.

According to the US Attorneys General’s office, from 2010 -2014, California identified 1,277 victims and arrested 1,798 individuals.

In addition, the FBI identified San Francisco as one of the worst areas in the country for commercial sex exploitation of children. In 2015 alone, there were 499 human trafficking cases identified.

According to the FBI website, 84 minors were recovered and 120 traffickers were arrested as part of Operation Cross Country XI, a nationwide effort focusing on underage human trafficking that ran from October 12-15, 2017. The youngest victim recovered during the operation was 3 months old, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.

Contra Costa County has experienced a steady increase in human trafficking over the last 10 years. In 2015 Contra Costa County identified 108 human trafficking victims. It is important to note that, according to county agencies, the true number is most likely significantly higher because of un-reporting due to the highly secretive nature of the crime.

Since 2017 Feet First Foundation has had phenomenal success helping participants overcome trauma, depression, anger, and anxiety. Statistically, the program has seen 75% reduction in depression, anger, and anxiety and 100% reduction in suicidal thoughts among participants.

With the great success of the Feet First Foundation program in the Martinez area, it’s only natural to want to bring these results to others. The Feet First Foundation is opening another location in Antioch through Flowing Motion, located at 3158 Contra Loma Blvd.

This program is endorsed by Kinder’s BBQ, In-N-Out Burger, the City of Martinez, the Mount Diablo School District, Love Never Fails, Pillars of Hope, the Contra Costa County District Attorney, local law enforcement, the National Human Trafficking Hotline, the US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots, Fightcore Gym, Shield Corps Security, A Step Forward, Red Sand Project, the Contra Costa 211 Hotline, and Slave2Nothing Foundation.



