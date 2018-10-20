Antioch Police arrest three teens for murder in grocery store parking lot

By Sergeant John Fortner, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau, Violent Crimes Unit

On Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 at approximately 5:30 pm, Antioch Police Department detectives arrested a 16-year-old male suspect in connection with the shooting homicide that occurred on Oct. 9, 2018 in the parking lot of the Lucky Supermarket on E. 18th Street in north Antioch.

The ongoing investigation revealed two additional suspects. On Thursday, Oct. 18, detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit in a joint operation with the Special Operations Unit located and arrested both outstanding suspects, a 16-year-old male juvenile and a 17-year-old male juvenile. There are no known suspects outstanding, and each juvenile was booked into the John A. Davis Juvenile Hall facility.

Currently, detectives are still conducting follow-up investigation. Afterwards, the case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441 or Detective Bledsoe at 925-779-6884. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



