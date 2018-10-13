«

Antioch Chamber of Commerce announces endorsements in council, school board races

The Antioch Chamber of Commerce is pleased to endorse the following candidates for the November 6, 2018 election:

Antioch City Council:

–          Incumbent, Tony Tiscareno

–          Incumbent, Lori Ogorchock

AUSD School Board Trustee:

–          Dr. Clyde H. Lewis Jr.

–          Jim Davis

We believe these candidates provide the strongest alignment with the Chamber’s mission and vision, and possess the greatest opportunity and potential to advance the City of Antioch.

Founded in 1938, the Antioch Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) non-profit voluntary partnership of business and professional people working together to build a healthy economy and to improve the quality of life in our community.

