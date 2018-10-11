Conchita “Connie” Soliz mother of former Antioch Councilman Manny Soliz passes at 81

Conchita “Connie” Soliz

1937-2018

Antioch

Conchita Soliz went home to be with the Lord on October 5, 2018 at the age of 81. The daughter of Zacarias and Olivia Narez, she was born and raised in Pittsburg. After graduating from Pittsburg High, she went to work for the Pittsburg Unified School District as an Administrative Assistant. During this time, she met and married the love of her life, Manuel Soliz and shortly thereafter, moved to Antioch and she began her longtime career with Antioch School District.

She loved her children, enjoyed trips to Disneyland and spending time with her three grandchildren. God and Church were an important part of Conchita’s life, and together with Manuel, they attended and led bible studies and prayer groups. She was dearly loved and deeply respected by all who knew her.

Conchita was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Manuel and is survived by her children, Manuel Jr. (Mary), Richard and Julie (Raymond) Figueroa and three grandchildren, Anthony, Maria and Gabriel (Figueroa), as well as sister Margaret (Gilbert) Vega and Joe (Frances) Narez and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel at 2200 E. 18th St Antioch on Monday October 15th from 5 p.m. with a Vigil service beginning at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 16th at Most Holy Rosary Church, 1313 A. St. Antioch.



