Writer says Measure W is investment in Antioch’s quality of life

Dear Editor:

Being a business owner, homeowner, husband, father and grandfather, I’ve learned the great advantage of investing in a future. It’s hard and takes sacrifice but, the end result is worth going all in. November offers a chance to invest in something worthwhile, improve our quality of life and that of those who follow.

Today, Antioch offers great opportunities. Antioch is rising with new businesses, lower crime, blight reduction and landscape renovation. Real estate prices are a Bay Area bargain. A new and energetic City Manager, Police Chief and Mayor are working hard to make quality changes.

Antioch needs the work and investment of those who live and play here. Moving beyond the current sales tax measure, which has shown positive results, and ushering in measure W, we will continue improving our city.

Measure W adds a half-cent local tax to what we are investing today, enabling continuation and increased funding to the police department but, also does much more.

W offers opportunity to a better quality of life. By increasing funding for reestablishing youth programs, water quality, maintaining 911 services and code enforcement, we can be a part of the solution.

If you spend $500 a week in taxable purchases in the City of Antioch, Measure W increased cost to you would only be $2.50 a week! Some lose more in their couch while watching TV. This small amount will generate $7 million to improve our city. I’m hoping residents agree this small investment will make a very big dif ference.

A city’s health depends on four factors: image; real estate market; physical condition; and management of quality-of-life issues. Measure W offers the opportunity to improve each of these factors. Please join me and vote yes on W.

Tim McCall

32-year proud resident, small business owner, and Economic Development Commissioner.



Share this: