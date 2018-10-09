«
Police seek shooter who killed teen in Antioch Tuesday afternoon

By Acting Sergeant James Colley #4705, Investigations Bureau, Antioch Police Department

On Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at approximately 3:59 pm, Antioch Police Department officers were dispatched to the 100 block of E. 18th Street on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located one juvenile gunshot victim. The victim was located critically wounded and died at the scene. The case is currently under investigation.

This preliminary information is made available by the Investigations Division. Any further information or additional press releases will be provided by the Investigations Bureau.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441 or Detective Bledsoe at 925-779-6884. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

