OP-ED: 2018 test scores show need for charter schools

By John Crowder

Last week the California Department of Education released the 2018 test scores in English and math for all districts and schools in the state. This is the fourth year of data from this latest testing scheme, the Smarter Balanced Assessment Test (SBAT), meant to align with the Common Core teaching standards and methods. Students completing the test are placed into four broad categories in the subjects tested. These are, Standards Not Met, Standard Nearly Met, Standard Met, and Standard Exceeded. By combining the percentages from the latter two categories, we can compare how well schools and districts are doing in preparing students to, at a minimum, meet basic standards.

As has been the case since California began using this test in 2015, the results are not good for the Antioch Unified School District (AUSD). AUSD students have the lowest scores of all eighteen school districts in Contra Costa County (See table below). Further, the results for AUSD have remained, essentially, unchanged for the last four years. In 2015, the percentage of students achieving success in English was 30%, while it is currently 31%. In math it was 19% in 2015, and it now stands at 18%.

It is this low performance, combined with a lack of progress, that led hundreds of Antioch parents to sign the petitions and to turn out to the hearings held over the last couple of years to support bringing new charter schools, the Rocketship Elementary School and the Tech Academy Middle and High Schools, to Antioch.

The Charter School Act of 1992 was passed by the California legislature to address exactly the situation we find in Antioch. Public charter schools, with longer school days, more interventions, and proven programs, bring hope to parents who want their children to have a good education, but who can’t obtain it from the district schools they find their children assigned to.

Parents only have one chance at ensuring their students learn the skills they need to be prepared for college and the job market. They can’t afford to wait years, or decades, for change, especially when progress toward positive outcomes is nonexistent. Each year of delay is another year lost.

Establishing high-quality, public charter schools in districts where students are not being adequately educated is imperative for communities where students are being failed by the education establishment when the district schools can’t, or won’t, change.

English Language Arts – Contra Costa County School Districts

Rank District % Meet/Exceed

1 Orinda Union Elementary 88

2 Lafayette Elementary 85

2 Moraga Elementary 85

4 Acalanes Union High 82

4 San Ramon Valley Unified 82

6 Walnut Creek Elementary 73

7 Canyon Elementary 67

8 Brentwood Union Elementary 60

9 Liberty Union High 58

10 Byron Union Elementary 56

11 Martinez Unified 53

12 Mt. Diablo Unified 51

13 Knightsen Elementary 43

14 Oakley Union Elementary 39

15 John Swett Unified 37

16 Pittsburg Unified 34

16 West Contra Costa Unified 34

18 Antioch Unified 31

Source: https://caaspp.cde.ca.gov/sb2018/Search

Mathematics – Contra Costa County School Districts

Rank District % Meet/Exceed

1 Orinda Union Elementary 85

2 Lafayette Elementary 82

3 Moraga Elementary 79

4 San Ramon Valley Unified 77

5 Walnut Creek Elementary 71

6 Acalanes Union High 69

7 Canyon Elementary 65

8 Brentwood Union Elementary 50

9 Byron Union Elementary 47

10 Martinez Unified 42

11 Mt. Diablo Unified 39

12 Knightsen Elementary 38

13 Liberty Union High 31

14 Oakley Union Elementary 27

15 John Swett Unified 26

16 West Contra Costa Unified 23

17 Pittsburg Unified 20

18 Antioch Unified 18

Source: https://caaspp.cde.ca.gov/sb2018/Search

Crowder is a candidate for Contra Costa County School Board, Area 4



