Writer supports Council Members Ogorchock, Tiscareno for re-election

Dear Editor:

Election time is breathing down our necks. Like me, you may want to take a moment to reflect on the performance of those you’ve already elected to office and make some changes – or not.

Political signs are up, emails, Facebook, and other means of communication are being sent out on an almost daily basis, and it’s just going to get worse before it gets better.

I’ve received the election Voter Information Guide. It’s full of useful information and you should take a moment to read up on what you’ll be voting on. Many candidates have listed a way for you to communicate with them directly if you have any questions.

Two current councilmembers are up for reelection: Lori Ogorchock and Tony Tiscareno. They want our vote and I think they have earned it.

It’s been a rough couple of years. But progress is definitely being made under the current council. We may not have as many police officers as we’d like, but we do have hired more officers than we did have. It may not seem like a large number, but it’s astronomical when you see the competition Antioch faces from other law enforcement agencies in the state.

While we may be short on personnel in the police department, they are getting much needed help to identify and apprehend law breakers; K-9 police dogs assist our patrol units, Cameras have been added to the Sycamore Corridor and Cavallo Road, and license plate readers are all tremendous tools. Antioch is definitely on the right path to making our community safer.

Frankly, I don’t always agree with all their votes. It might even scare me a little if they always agreed with everything I said or did. I’ve lived long enough to know that with good information anyone can be right, or grudgingly agree they were wrong, because they went with their gut instead of facts.

I’m not going to reward hard work and personal sacrifices by removing them from office. They’ve earned reelection.

Barbara Herendeen

Antioch



