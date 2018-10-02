Culture, class and renovation come to Antioch with Comfort Inn grand opening

The most upscale hotel in Antioch and East County

Ankit Panchal, General Manager, and owner Anil Patel announced today that Antioch Comfort Inn opened on Monday, October 1, 2018, at 2436 Mahogany Way, Antioch, CA. The opening of the Antioch Comfort Inn has been a collective effort by one of San Francisco’s entrepreneurial hotel successes, Choice Hotels and the City of Antioch under the leadership of Mayor Sean Wright.

Of all of the locations available, the decision to open in Antioch was truly a story of revival.

“We had to close on this quickly. But it was an easy decision. A great location near the highway and easily accessible, but what really made this attractive is the fact that the city is in the process of a rebranding effort and revitalization, and we wanted to be a part of that great transformation,” said Panchal. “We are experiencing and are a testament to the City’s new theme of Opportunity lives here.”

In attendance at the privately held Grand Opening were Mayor Wright and Council members Monica Wilson, Tony Tiscareno and Lori Ogorchock, City Manager Ron Bernal, and Chief of Police Tammany Brooks. Others in attendance and contributing to the ceremony were Patel, his son Shawn and their family, Panchal, a Choice Hotels representative and members of the Antioch Chamber of Commerce.

“On behalf of the City of Antioch…thank you for an amazing job you’ve done on the property,” Bernal said. “We appreciate the investment in Antioch. This is just another part of the quality of investment coming into our city. This is a great day for Antioch.”

Mayor Wright added his thoughts during the ribbon cutting.

“We have all watched you work for the last year in anticipation. Thank you for your investment in Antioch,” he reiterated.

The hotel’s all-suite rooms will each have tablets for ordering food and room service. All the well-appointed rooms feature modern and sophisticated decor, giving an air of elegance that provides a “rich” feel. Guests will be able to enjoy luxury and amenities usually only afforded patrons who visit the upscale, four-star hotels in San Francisco. The property has an outdoor pool, meeting space and a business center. Located just off the California Delta Highway 4, makes the hotel a convenient and accessible place for business travelers, construction workers, wedding parties, as well as conventioneers of large local and national events.

The one time challenged and embattled location, formerly the Ramada Inn, has been transformed. The new ownership, having trained their new management and staff in CPR and human trafficking, stresses safety and security as being the first and most important step in providing a comfortable and a relaxing stay.

As part of the transformation the hotel is the first in America to use the new Comfort brand logo, and it is totally green friendly, using only energy saving appliances, and LED lighting. Even their lighted sign is made of carbon fiber. The new owners and management team believe in giving back and have partnered with Clean The World program which recycles the extra soap and shampoo from rooms, and ships it to South Africa and other under privileged countries.

For guests only, a prepared daily appetizing and varied full buffet continental breakfast Bar; a Cocktail Reception Monday through Friday from 5-7 pm; and Thursdays will feature BBQ with entertainment. In the hotel’s lounge during football season will be presented a Sunday Night Football Party.

This not so modest hotel is a seven-minute walking distance from the Somersville Towne Center mall, as well as nearby retailers, 1.6 miles from the Contra Costa Event Park home of the county fair, and located between the recently opened Antioch and Pittsburg Center BART Stations.

The team at Antioch Comfort Inn are friendly people who take extra care of each guest to make sure that the level of services matches the luxury of the inn itself.

The hotel opens to the public, today October 2, 2018, at 2436 Mahogany Way, Antioch, CA and is taking bookings for holidays and parties immediately – although online booking will be available October 10th, 2018. For reservations call (925) 775-4239.



Grand Opening party





Ribbon Cutting





Comfort Inn sign





Comfort Inn front

