Man shot during attempted robbery in Antioch Friday night

By Corporal Ted Chang #4362, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at 8:44 PM, Antioch Police Officers were dispatched to a report of subject shot on Cavallo Road. The 54-year-old victim had been shot in the arm and drove himself to a parking lot on East 18th Street. Officers responded and located the victim and his fiancé. The victim was treated and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

It was determined the victim was shot during an attempted robbery. A crime scene was located in the 2000 block Cavallo Road, but the suspect(s) had fled prior to police arrival. At this time, the investigation is still on going and officers are working on identifying the suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: