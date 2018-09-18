Teenage boy shot multiple times during attempted robbery in Antioch Tuesday afternoon, police seek shooter

By Sergeant Matthew Koch, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 4:22 pm, Antioch Police officers were dispatched to the railroad tracks near G Street and W. 20th Street on a report of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a 15-year-old male juvenile suffering from several gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of D Street. It was discovered the responsible fled the area prior to police arrival. It was reported the male responsible attempted to rob the victim during the shooting.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment where he was listed in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery. At this time, officers are working on leads to develop suspect information.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Bureau. There will be no further information released regarding this case at this time.



Share this: