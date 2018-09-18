Two other students hit by another car outside Antioch High School Monday morning

By Sergeant Rick Smith, Antioch Police Community Policing Bureau

On Monday, September 17, 2018, at approximately 8:06 A.M., Antioch Police Officers responded with medical personnel to a reported injured collision in front of Antioch High School. Two students were crossing West 18th Street when a vehicle travelling eastbound struck them. The driver immediately stopped and assisted in providing aide until Medical Personnel and Officers arrived. Both students, one adult and one juvenile, were transported to area hospitals for treatment as a precaution. Both had minor injuries and were later released. Speed is not a factor in this collision and neither is alcohol or drugs. The driver fully cooperated with investigating officers and it appears they had their vision obscured by the sun.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Antioch Police at (925) 778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.



