Antioch High student struck by hit and run driver, Monday morning

By Sergeant Rick Smith, Antioch Police Community Policing Bureau

Monday morning, September 17, 2018, Antioch Officers responded to a reported hit and run collision involving a vehicle versus pedestrian in front of Antioch High School. A student was crossing the street in front of the school when she was struck by the pictured Toyota 4-Runner. The driver of the Toyota failed to stop and continued eastbound on West 18th Street. The juvenile victim of this incident was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later released with minor injuries.

Officers were able to identify the suspect vehicle and are currently pursuing leads in locating it. The driver was described only as a young white male. See above captured images of the actual suspect vehicle. If located, please do not make contact and call Antioch PD Dispatch at the number listed below.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Antioch Police at (925) 778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.

Toyota 4-Runner photos

