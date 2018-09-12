34th Annual Coastal Cleanup needs volunteers in Antioch Friday and Saturday

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2018, 9 AM – NOON

The 34th Annual California Coastal Cleanup Day, the state’s largest volunteer event, is going to take place on Saturday, September 15th, 2018. The Kayak trip will be on Friday, 14th September 2018. The event is expected to draw more than 70,000 volunteers who will combat marine debris at over 800 locations throughout the state by removing the trash that has accumulated on California’s beaches and inland shorelines over the past year. Get out there, join the effort in Antioch. There are two locations to choose from: Antioch Marina and Prewett Park. Select your location when you complete your registration, here.

The 5th Annual Kayak Cleanup will be held on Friday, September 14 – click here for more information.



34th Annual Coastal Cleanup Day





Coastal Cleanup photo

