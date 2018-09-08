«
Christian comedy and entertainment night in Antioch Sept. 15

Saturday, September 15th, 2018   6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch

3415 Oakley Road, Antioch

www.gbfofantioch.org/funnyfellowship

Prepare to laugh ON THE GREEN. Enjoy an unforgettable night outside on our soccer field, filled with great entertainment including Christian comedy, music, the spoken word, photo booth, video game truck, jumpers for the kids and fabulous food.

Tickets: Free for children 7 and under, $10 for Youth ages 8-17, and up to $90 two VIP tickets including dinner, photos with the performers, front row seats, valet parking and backstage access. Vendors are welcome!

