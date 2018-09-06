Pittsburg man arrested for terrorizing ex-girlfriend and her six children at Antioch apartment Wednesday afternoon

By Lieutenant Don La Due, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On Sept. 6, 2018 at approximately 1:19 P.M., officers of the Antioch Police Department responded to an apartment in the 2200 block of San Jose Drive on a report of a 26-year-old male on scene threatening to break into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment. The victim and her six small children were inside the apartment. The children’s ages ranged from one to five years old.

The suspect forced his way into the apartment through the front door and armed himself with a large kitchen knife after tearing up the apartment. He made death threats and came outside armed with the knife to challenge officers as they approached the apartment. The suspect refused officers’ orders to drop the knife and ran back into the apartment.

Fearing for the lives of the children, the officers pursued the armed suspect into the apartment and confronted him as he tried to break into a back room. The suspect refused additional orders to drop the knife and challenged officers again. Knowing the children and their mother were hiding somewhere in the apartment, the officers took swift action to disarm the suspect and take him into custody by utilizing a Taser and deployment of a Police K9.

The suspect was taken into custody and treated at a local area hospital for minor dog bites. He was later booked into County Jail on several felony charges. None of the children, nor their mother were harmed.

If you have any information about this incident you may text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.



