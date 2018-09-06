Free Fall Family Frolic Friday at the Antioch Water Park

Say so-long to summer at the Antioch Water Park “Fall Family Frolic” on Friday, September 7, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00pm. It is a FREE night of family swim and The City of Antioch invites all residents to enjoy Friday night having fun and spending quality time with family and friends at the Water Park. The park will be open from 5pm-7pm on September 7th, offering free admission to everyone.

The Antioch Water Park offers a unique family experience and creates life-long memories. Gather the kids and round up your neighbors for that final summer swim party. There are five slides and five pools including a sport pool with obstacle course, a spray park for young children, picnic areas, shade trees, table tennis, and more!

To learn more about the Antioch Water Park please call 925-776-3070 or visit the City’s website at https://www.antiochca.gov/water-park/



