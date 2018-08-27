«

Antioch PD vs Pittsburg PD in Battle of the Badges Home Run Derby PAL fundraiser, Tuesday

Benefit for Police Activities League

Please join us as the Pittsburg Diamonds take on the Martinez Clippers on August 28th, and as an added bonus the Antioch Police Department takes on the Pittsburg Police Department in a Home Run Derby with the Diamonds donating a portion of ticket sales to the winner’s PAL (Police Activities League) program.

Antioch Police Chief Brooks and Pittsburg Police Chief Addington will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. Come on down for a great time, and a good cause.

The competition will take place at Winter Chevrolet Stadium, Civic at Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg. For tickets, visit Facebook or Eventbrite.

 

