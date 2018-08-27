«
Antioch Police arrest three suspected gang members with stolen gun, Wednesday

Photos courtesy of APD.

From Antioch Police Facebook page

Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 22, 2018 Antioch Police Officers Ramirez and Amiri were patrolling an area of San Jose Drive, when they made contact with three suspected gang members in a vehicle. During the course of their investigation, the pictured firearm was located inside of the vehicle, and it was found to have been reported stolen. All three subjects were arrested on various weapons charges and later transported to the county jail.

