Peaceful surrender to Sunday afternoon standoff following domestic dispute in Antioch

By Sergeant Matthew Harger #3305, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Sunday, August 26, 2018 at 4:50 pm, Antioch Police Officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 4900 block of Star Mine Court. Officers arrived on scene and determined a 49-year-old male had assaulted and threatened a family member then barricaded himself inside the home refusing to come out. It was learned the male was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance, armed with a gun, and wanted to commit ‘suicide by cop’.

An Antioch Police Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Officer was on scene and after negotiating with the male for nearly two-and-a-half hours, was able to convince the male to peacefully surrender. The male came out of the house unarmed and was arrested without incident.

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place until the incident had concluded.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident and can provided any additional information or anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Antioch Police Department at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



