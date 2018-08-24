«

Police respond to car in water at old Antioch boat launch, Thursday night

Antioch Police work to remove submerged car at the Antioch Boat Launch on Fulton Shipyard Road, Thursday night, Aug. 23, 2018. Photos by APD

From Antioch Police Facebook page

Last night Antioch Police Officers and Contra Costa County Fire Department were dispatched to a vehicle that had driven into the water from the Fulton Shipyard boat ramp.

Officers arrived and saw the vehicle fully submerged approximately 30 yards into the water. Officers were able to get into the water and reach the submerged vehicle with the help of two local fishermen who were out on their boat.

The officers attempted to locate anyone inside the vehicle. Once the vehicle was removed from the water it was confirmed there was no one inside.

Everyone involved in the rescue attempt was a little cold but safe.

