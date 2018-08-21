Golden State Killer suspect charged with four felonies from alleged attacks in Contra Costa County

All cases to be prosecuted in Sacramento County

Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office announced today, Tuesday, August 21, 2018 that Joseph DeAngelo, the 72-year-old Citrus Heights man suspected of being the East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer, is charged with four felonies from the alleged attacks in Contra Costa County from 1978 to 1979. DeAngelo could face four life sentences plus ten years for his alleged crimes of kidnapping during the course of a robbery in Contra Costa County if he is convicted.

The Contra Costa D.A. announced that these cases will be prosecuted jointly by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office in Sacramento County. This joint prosecution includes cases from Sacramento, Orange, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Contra Costa Counties. An amended complaint, charging crimes from all six counties was filed today in Sacramento County Superior Court. A copy of the amended complaint is available here. (See counts 23-26 on pages 16-18)

In announcing this decision, District Attorney Diana Becton stated, “The horrific crimes committed by Joseph DeAngelo terrorized the victims and residents of Contra Costa County. For decades he evaded justice and devastated communities across California. Today, I am pleased to announce that four Contra Costa County cases are filed in Sacramento County. As we take another step today toward justice, our office will continue to support the victims and their families through this difficult time.”

DeAngelo now faces 13 felony counts of murder. Special circumstances sentencing enhancements include: multiple murders, murder during the commission of rape, robbery, and burglary, and personal use of a firearm. DeAngelo was charged today in an amended complaint with 13 felony counts of kidnapping to commit robbery with sentencing enhancements for personal use of a firearm and personal use of a knife during the commission of the offenses. He faces a minimum sentence of life in state prison without the possibility of parole.

DeAngelo is expected to appear in Sacramento County for his arraignment on Thursday, August 23rd at 1:30 p.m. in Department 61 at the Sacramento County Superior Court.

Watch the video of the press conference by the six District Attorneys on YouTube.



Share this:



GSK suspect Joseph DeAngelo

