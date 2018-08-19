Two teens shot, one killed in Antioch early Sunday morning

By Sergeant John Fortner #3264, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau – Violent Crimes Unit

On Sunday, August 19, 2018 at 3:28 a.m., Antioch Police dispatch received a 911 call from a citizen reporting they had been shot. The victim told police that he was in the parking lot of an apartment complex at the 2200 block of San Jose Drive.

When officers arrived at the complex they located two 19-year-old males who had been shot. Both males were in the parking lot. One male victim sustained at least one gunshot wound and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The second male also suffered from a gunshot wound but, was able to run a short distance away and hide.

Officers began first aid as fire department paramedics were called to the scene. The surviving victim was stabilized and transported to a local area hospital where he was taken into surgery. No additional victims have come forward or have been identified.

At this time, evidence suggests that the victims were together when they were shot by an unknown subject. A portion of the parking lot was designated a crime scene and cordoned off. The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau was notified and responded to the scene. This incident is currently under investigation, and evidence is being collected.

Any further information or additional press releases will be provided by the Investigations Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



