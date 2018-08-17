The Learning Experience Academy of Early Childhood Education opens in Antioch

The Learning Experience, one of the country’s fastest-growing Academies of Early Education, opened its newest center at 4831 Lone Tree Way in Antioch. They held a ribbon cutting with the Antioch Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, July 28.

Now enrolling and offering private tours for families, the center provides childcare, enrichment programs, and early education for children from six weeks to six years of age. Its all-inclusive curriculum and programs include phonics, mathematics, science, foreign language, yoga, and a philanthropy program that teaches children the value of kindness and generosity.

The independent franchise in Antioch is owned by Rajya Ponnaluri, a first time franchise owner, who will employ over 30 teachers and staff members to serve upwards of 180 children.

For more information call (925) 281-7640 or visit www.thelearningexperience.com or stop by, today.



Rajyu & staff





TLE ribbon cutting

