Southern Express Soul Food opens in Antioch

Southern Express Soul Food held its Grand Opening on Saturday June 23rd. Located in the Contra Loma Plaza at 3136 Contra Loma Blvd., the new restaurant serves smothered pork chops, fried chicken, baked chicken, rib tips, hot links, ox tails, fried fish, baked fish, and much more.

They offer $1.00 sides of greens, yams, macaroni and cheese, corn, rice, mashed potatoes, beans, coleslaw, potato salad, cabbage, and cornbread, plus desserts for $3.99. All vegetables are prepared from scratch.

Stop by, today or call and place your to go order at (925) 332-0932. For more information visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheSoulFoodExperienc/.



