«

Southern Express Soul Food opens in Antioch

Southern Express owner Cheeko Wells invites all to stop by and enjoy his food. Photo by Allen Payton

Southern Express Soul Food held its Grand Opening on Saturday June 23rd. Located in the Contra Loma Plaza at 3136 Contra Loma Blvd., the new restaurant serves smothered pork chops, fried chicken, baked chicken, rib tips, hot links, ox tails, fried fish, baked fish, and much more.

They offer $1.00 sides of greens, yams, macaroni and cheese, corn, rice, mashed potatoes, beans, coleslaw, potato salad, cabbage, and cornbread, plus desserts for $3.99. All vegetables are prepared from scratch.

Stop by, today or call and place your to go order at (925) 332-0932. For more information visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheSoulFoodExperienc/.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Cheeko Wells Southern Express


This entry was posted on Monday, August 13th, 2018 at 7:33 am and is filed under Dining. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

One Comment to “Southern Express Soul Food opens in Antioch”

  1. Monique says:
    August 13, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Came in 8/12/18 with my mom an new born very clean food is very fresh food is wonderful

    Reply

Leave a Reply