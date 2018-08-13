Two Antioch teens killed, three teens injured including two from Antioch, one from Oakley in Walnut Creek crash, Sunday morning

Teen driver from Antioch charged with multiple counts of felony manslaughter, DUI

By CHP – Contra Costa

Sunday morning, Aug. 12, 2018 at about 4:01am, Contra Costa CHP was advised of a solo vehicle collision that came off SR-24 and onto Boulevard Circle at Boulevard Way in Walnut Creek. Upon emergency personnel and CHP arrival, two passengers from the 2000 Silver Honda Civic were declared deceased, the driver was still alive but with major injuries, and two other passengers had also suffered major injuries. All parties were transported to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office will be handling the release of the identities of the deceased parties, please refer to them for that information.

In the initial investigation, it appears that the 18-year-old female driver from Antioch was driving the Honda on eastbound SR-24 and approaching the I-680 interchange. For reasons unknown that are still under investigation, she allowed the Honda to veer completely off SR-24 and overturned and crashed onto Boulevard Circle, which is below SR-24, causing major damage. Two male passengers, one 17 years old, and the other 18 years old, both from Antioch, were immediately pronounced deceased upon emergency personal arrival. Two other female 18-year-old passengers from Antioch and Oakley suffered major injuries and transported to the hospital. The driver, Ramya Ramey, (DOB-1/30/2000) from Antioch, suffered major injuries as well and was also transported to the hospital where she was placed under arrest for multiple counts of felony manslaughter for killing two of her passengers and multiple counts of felony DUI causing major injuries to her other passengers.

UPDATE: The Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office released the identities of the two victims on Monday afternoon. They are 17-year-old Dakarai Rishon Fagorala a former varsity basketball player at and 2018 graduate of Deer Valley High School, and 18-year-old John Hamed Walizada, a 2017 graduate of Dozier Libbey Medical High School in Antioch.

This is a tragic incident where alcohol and underage drinking & driving was involved. This investigation is still under investigation. If anyone witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez, (925) 646-4980 or 1-(800)-TELL-CHP. Thank you.



