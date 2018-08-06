Campbell’s Bakery and Café opens in Rivertown

Owners Adam and Le’Sha Campbell opened their new bakery and cafe at 211 G Street in Rivertown on Saturday, June 30, 2018 when they held a “soft” grand opening. Campbell’s offers “yummy treats, wedding cakes and more”, including cupcakes, cookies and coffee.

Visit their Facebook page for hours and to place an order call (925) 777-0600 or stop by, today.



‘s Bakery & Cafe

