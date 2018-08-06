Campbell’s Bakery and Café opens in Rivertown
Antioch Mayor Pro Tem Lamar Thorpe (left) stopped by Campbel’s Bakery & Cafe to celebrate with Cheyanne, Alyssa, Dawn and Greg Williams (Le’sha’s parents), and owners Le’Sha (with baby) and Adam Campbell, during their soft grand opening on Saturday, June 30, 2018.
Owners Adam and Le’Sha Campbell opened their new bakery and cafe at 211 G Street in Rivertown on Saturday, June 30, 2018 when they held a “soft” grand opening. Campbell’s offers “yummy treats, wedding cakes and more”, including cupcakes, cookies and coffee.
Visit their Facebook page for hours and to place an order call (925) 777-0600 or stop by, today.
the attachments to this post:
‘s Bakery & Cafe
This entry was posted on Monday, August 6th, 2018 at 6:22 pm and is filed under Business, Dining. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.