Antioch loses two leaders as Conleys move out of state

By Allen Payton

Antioch City Treasurer Donna and current Planning Commissioner and former Councilman Jim Conley have moved out of town to Idaho and as a result, have stepped down from their positions.

Jim served on the council from 2000-2006.

Donna was first elected Treasurer in 2004, then won reelection in 2008, 2012 and 2016. Her last three races she ran unopposed.

After serving on the planning commission in the late 90’s, then running for city council and placing third, Jim was appointed to the council in 2000 to fill the seat of Don Freitas, who had been elected Mayor that year, half-way through his term. Jim was elected in 2002 for a full term.

They were honored by Mayor Sean Wright and the entire City Council at the beginning of the meeting on Tuesday, July 24.

“Jim and Donna, you guys will be missed. We appreciate your service to our community,” said Mayor Sean Wright. “I want to thank you for your dedication.”

Both choking back tears, Donna and Jim said it had been a privilege and pleasure to serve the community.



