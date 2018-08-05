Antioch, Deer Valley high school football preview

By Jesus Cano

Antioch High Panthers

Last season Willem Karnthong illustrated what being a dual threat quarterback is.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the senior can rush and pass for 1,000 yards. Last season he threw for 1,601 and ran for 800.

Karnthong is one of the veterans of the team. He is a three-year varsity starter, similar to one his throwing options, Gaudie Campbell. Campbell has been receiving offers since his freshman year from schools like Eastern Washington, Howard and recently California State University, Sacramento.

Just like Campbell, Tommy Jenkins will be a threat in offense according to offensive coordinator Brett Dudley. Both of these players can play defensive back as well.

Dudley says Antioch’s workhorse will be senior Vinny Ballardo. Despite being a natural defensive player, he can do it all. From taking caries, lining up at receiver, to returning punts.

Jaysn Wade seems to be the front runner at running back for the Panthers. In 26 rushes, Wade averaged 9.9 yards per carry.

Defensively, Dejuan Butler is a player that has gotten notice of the University of California, Berkeley. Dudley says he really expects Butler to get national attention this season.

Antioch’s two key lineman according to Dudley are Jake Hope and Alberto Sandoval. Both of them excel on both sides of the ball. Dudley also says Kwamayne Sims will make an impact on the line, especially on defense, adding to Antioch’s 3-4 defense.

Dudley feels a lot more confident with this offensive line, compared to previous years.

“I would put what those three guys do In the weight room against any other three guys around.” Dudley said.

Antioch essentially went from a bottom of the league team, to one of the top teams in the North Coast Section.

In the past three seasons, they have at least ended at the semifinal stage on the NCS DI championship and making an appearance in the final round.

After coming up short on so many occasions, this Panther team is set out on reaching new heights in the fresh campaign.

“Our goal is to win an NCS championship,” Dudley said.

Deer Valley High Wolverines

Deer Valley High is stuck in a dry spell and is still seeking its oasis.

The Wolverines have yet to win a single league game ever since head coach Robert Hubbard’s inaugural season under the helm in 2014.

Despite that, Hubbard compares his team to the San Francisco 49ers, a team that had struggled the past couple of years but, said has maintained a winning culture.

“We are overlooked by our record,” Hubbard said. “We are always in every single game.”

Deer Valley only went 2-8 last season, but still made the playoffs.

Now they face an ongoing challenge, the small roster size. Hubbard says that roughly 25 players will be on the Deer Valley squad, causing many players to play on two sides of the field.

“The goal is to work on keeping these kids healthy.” Hubbard said

Speaking of the 49ers, Hubbard also adds that Josh Scott is the Jimmy Garoppolo of this team.

Scott has been a BVAL-All-League player since his sophomore year and was most recently awarded first team last season. He also led Deer Valley with 619 rushing yards.

Scott is going to be the workhorse of the team, will be playing on both sides of the field, and while he took over as quarterback later in the season, Hubbard hopes to move him to wide receiver. Hubbard adds that Dominic Pino is candidate to play the quarterback position to add more weapons to Deer Valley’s offense.

Hubbard highlights two other players to be key for Deer Valley, running back Patrick Robinson and two-way lineman King Matu. Along with Scott, they have been playing on varsity ever since their varsity year.

Robinson ran for 438 yards and scored six touchdowns last year.

Another returning player for Deer Valley is Jordan Pringle, who will serve as the team’s tight end.



Share this: