«

County airport committee seeks public input on possible viewing plaza at Byron Airport

A Public Viewing Plaza similar to this one at Buchanan Field in Concord is being proposed for the Byron Airport. Photo credit Nate G., posted Sept. 27, 2014.

Photo courtesy of Contra Costa County.

The Contra Costa County Aviation Advisory Committee is asking for the public’s assistance in answering a one question survey to gauge interest in and support for a “public viewing plaza” at the Byron Airport, similar to the one at Buchanan Field.

The commission will discuss the matter at their next meeting on Thursday, August 9, 2018, which will be held at 10:00 a.m., 550 Sally Ride Drive in Concord, and will be deciding if there is demand for the viewing plaza, the location for it at the Byron Airport and the cost.

Are you interested in and would you support a public viewing plaza at the Byron Airport?

Leave your response in the comments section, below or on the Herald Facebook page. Thank you for your participation.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Byron Airport sign


Public Viewing Plaza Buchanan Field


This entry was posted on Thursday, August 2nd, 2018 at 10:44 pm and is filed under Community, Airports, Contra Costa County, Government. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

One Comment to “County airport committee seeks public input on possible viewing plaza at Byron Airport”

  1. Nancy Fernandez says:
    August 3, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    Is there so much traffic at the field we need a viewing platform? This is not an expense that is needed now.

    Reply

Leave a Reply