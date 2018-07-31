Central & East Contra Costa County CEASEFIRE is a partnership among community members, law enforcement and service providers that works to reduce gun violence in our communities of ANTIOCH, BRENTWOOD, CONCORD, OAKLEY & PITTSBURG. Part of its strategy is to link people who are at risk to services that help them make smart decisions.

MEMBERS OF THE COMMUNITY, CLERGY AND STAKEHOLDERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO JOIN US AT THIS CEASEFIRE PRESENTATION & NIGHTWALK

DATE: SATURDAY, August 4, 2018 AT 6:00PM

LOCATION: RENEWED STRENGTH MINISTRIES, 2026 CAVALLO ROAD, ANTIOCH

**Join us after the presentation as we walk the streets of our community with the message to end gun violence**

If you would like to participate in the planning of CEASEFIRE events, please join us every Thursday evening at 6:30 pm at Renewed Strength Ministries – 2026 Cavallo Rd., Antioch.

For more information email – cwilkerson@ci.pittsburg.ca.us. Find out more on Facebook @CeasefireCentralEastCCC or Twitter: @eastcontracosta1.



