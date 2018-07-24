Man shot in Antioch early Monday morning, police investigating

By Corporal Gary Lowther #4032, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Monday, July 23, 2018 at approximately 12:46 AM, Antioch Police officers responded to a residence in the 5100 block of Homestead Way for a report of a shooting. Antioch Police officers arrived and located a 34-year-old male victim in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body. The 37-year-old male suspect also remained at the scene and was detained without incident. The suspected firearm used in the incident was also recovered nearby. Officers rendered first aid to the victim until he could be transported to an area hospital. The victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

The names of the involved parties will not be released at this time. This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Antioch Police Dept. at (925) 778-2441 or you may text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: