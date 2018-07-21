Fight ends in murder of man in Antioch early Saturday morning

By Acting Lieutenant John Fortner #3264, Antioch Police Field Services Division – Patrol

On Saturday, July 21, 2018, at approximately 12:15 AM, Antioch police officers responded to the report of two males fighting at the 3700 block of Sunset Lane near Davidson Drive. When officers arrived at the scene they located both males in a parking lot. Officers contacted the 31-year-old male suspect who was immediately detained at the scene.

Additional officers contacted the 55-year-old male victim who was down on the ground and suffering from major injuries sustained during the fight. Officers immediately began administering first aid and called for fire department paramedics to respond. The victim was transported by emergency helicopter to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Currently, the area has been designated a crime scene and cordoned off. The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau was notified and responded to the scene. This incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



