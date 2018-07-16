Concord police arrest third suspect Friday in May 1st Antioch attempted murder

By Lieutenant D. Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Division

On the morning of May 1, 2018 Antioch Police Department detectives learned of a violent assault which occurred earlier that same morning, at approximately 3:30 AM, at a gas station located in the 4100 block of Lone Tree Way. The victim of the assault had serious facial injuries.

Detectives learned that the victim was attacked by five gang members as he sat in his car. The gang members displayed gang related hand signs, punched and kicked the victim and ultimately shot at the victim with a firearm as the victim drove away.

Marcos Torres and Adrian Nevarez, both age 21, were identified as suspects in the case and are suspected as being local gang members. Charges of attempted murder, assault likely to produce great bodily injury, dissuading a witness, mayhem and firearm/gang enhancements were filed on both subjects. Both were taken into custody through the use of the Antioch Police Department SWAT team and the assistance of the Pittsburg Police Department. An illegal assault rifle and several handguns were located at the home of Marcos Torres.

During the investigation officers located graffiti in the Lone Tree Way corridor symbolizing their gang. The graffiti has been removed and the Antioch Police Department is confident that the apprehension of Torres and Nevarez will stop any further crime involving the gang.

One suspect in this case was still outstanding. He had been identified as Ismael Viveros (22-years-old).

UPDATE: On Friday, July 13, Ismael Viveros was located by the Concord Police Department walking on Earl Lane in the City of Concord. Viveros was ultimately arrested by Concord Police Department officers and transported to the Martinez Detention Facility to be held on his listed charges.



Share this:



Ismael Viveros

