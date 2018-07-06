«

Shooting on July 5th in Antioch now double homicide, victims identified

Police search for unknown suspect

By Acting Lieutenant John Fortner #3264, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau – Violent Crimes Unit

In the early morning hours of Thursday, July 5, 28-year-old Milan Ardoin and 55-year-old Valinda Scott were shot by an unknown suspect. Ardoin succumbed to her injuries at the scene and Scott was transported to a local area hospital. While undergoing life-saving measures, Scott also succumbed to her injuries.

The delay in the release of some of this information was due to the nature and circumstances surrounding the crime, and the integrity of the investigation.

The case is currently being investigated by the Antioch Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator, Detective Bledsoe, at (925) 779-6884, or the Antioch Police Department at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

