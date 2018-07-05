Antioch residents launch referendum to repeal marijuana business district

By Allen Payton

According to City Clerk Arne Simonsen, three Antioch residents launched a referendum, on Wednesday, to repeal the Cannabis Business Overlay District approved by the city council on a 3-2 vote at their last two meetings. (See related here and here). “The proponents are Rodney McClelland, Manny Soliz, Jr. and Diana Patton,” Simonsen stated. Petition Section with ordinance

“They have 30 days to collect signatures from when the Mayor signed, and I attested to the ordinance, which was Monday, July 2nd,” he explained. “They do need 10%” of the registered voters in the city.”

The council passed the ordinance with Mayor Pro Tem Lamar Thorpe and Council Members Monica Wilson and Tony Tiscareno voting in favor, and Mayor Sean Wright and Council Member Lori Ogorchock voting against.

In a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Soliz, a former Antioch Councilman, wrote, “Frustration at a very short sighted decision by our elected officials. Antioch already has a severe public image problem. Now combine that with an approval to allow cannabis businesses, with no restrictions, at an area already plagued with crime, and an area in close proximity to some of the City’s largest tax revenue contributors. Even the Chief of Police recommended against approval, warning of the potential violent crime these businesses can attract. Who exactly does this Council represent?”

A call to McClelland was unsuccessful.

Please check back later for updates to this article, including the official comment from the proponents.



