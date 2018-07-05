Two women shot, one killed in Antioch early Thursday morning

By A cting Lt. John Fortner #3264, Field Services Division – Patrol, Antioch Police Department

On Thursday, July 5, 2018, at approximately 04:28 AM, Antioch police officers responded to the report of several gunshots being fired at the 4400 block of Delta Fair Boulevard. When officers arrived, they located two black female victims, 55- and 28-years-old, suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began administering first aid and called for fire department paramedics to respond. One victim was rushed to a local area hospital, and the other victim succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Currently, the area has been designated a crime scene and cordoned off. The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau was notified and responded to the scene. This incident is currently under investigation and evidence is being collected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

