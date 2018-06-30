Stage Right to hold auditions for “Heathers the Musical (High School Edition)” in Antioch

Stage Right Conservatory Theatre will hold auditions for “Heathers the Musical (High School Edition)” on July 16th and 17th at the Nick Rodriguez Community Center, 213 F St. in Antioch. “Heathers” is Presented by special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH, INC. with book, music, and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy.

This dark comedy based on the teen film will be directed by Felicia Torrez, and there are many great roles available for actors ages 13-18. No experience necessary! To receive your audition time, you must register online at www.srctgrp.org. Performance dates will be September 7th, 8th, 9th, 14th, 15th and 16th. There is a $75 participation fee if cast. For more audition and show information call (925) 216-4613.



Share this:



Heathers The Musical

