«
»

Stage Right to hold auditions for “Heathers the Musical (High School Edition)” in Antioch

Stage Right Conservatory Theatre will hold auditions for “Heathers the Musical (High School Edition)” on July 16th and 17th at the Nick Rodriguez Community Center, 213 F St. in Antioch.  “Heathers” is Presented by special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH, INC. with book, music, and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy.

This dark comedy based on the teen film will be directed by Felicia Torrez, and there are many great roles available for actors ages 13-18.  No experience necessary!  To receive your audition time, you must register online at www.srctgrp.org.  Performance dates will be September 7th, 8th, 9th, 14th, 15th and 16th.  There is a $75 participation fee if cast.  For more audition and show information call (925) 216-4613.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Heathers The Musical


This entry was posted on Saturday, June 30th, 2018 at 10:47 am and is filed under Community, Arts & Entertainment. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply