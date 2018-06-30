«
Rep. DeSaulnier to hold Town Hall on “Protecting Our Environment” in Moraga Monday

Earlier this year, Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (CA-11) asked Contra Costa residents to vote on town hall topics, and environmental protection was at the top of the list. Mark will hold a town hall on “Protecting Our Environment” this Monday, July 2nd at 6:30 p.m. in Moraga.

At a time when California recently experienced one of the driest periods on record, and as storms are intensifying, sea levels are rising, and precipitation patterns are shifting, this town hall will explore the role government plays in protecting our environment.

During the town hall, DeSaulnier will discuss the major environmental laws that protect our air, water, wildlife, and open spaces, and constituents will have the opportunity to ask questions and share thoughts on this important issue.

Protecting Our Environment Town Hall

Monday, July 2, 2018
6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Campolindo High School

Multi-Purpose Room

300 Moraga Road, Moraga
Doors Open at 6:00 p.m.

DeSaulnier represents portions of Antioch in the U.S. House of Representatives.

