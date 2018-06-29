Tri Delta Transit launches operation of their first electric bus

Following over two years of research, planning and testing, the Eastern Contra Costa Transit Authority (Tri Delta Transit) recently began operating their first battery electric transit bus. “This is a big moment for both Tri Delta Transit and all of Eastern Contra Costa County,” said Jeanne Krieg, Chief Executive Officer of Tri Delta Transit. “This decision, supported by the Tri Delta Transit Board of Directors, is yet another example of the forward-thinking attitude towards technology and transportation. I am extremely proud of this progressive step.”

As part of a pilot program, Tri Delta Transit plans to launch a total of four battery electric buses by the end of the year. The first two electric buses you may see on the streets today are built by bus manufacturer, Protera, a leader in electric bus technology. An additional two buses should be delivered later this year by Southern California bus manufacturer, BYD Motors. “The pilot program will test the performance of these electric buses in our service area and results will be evaluated to determine future orders of all-electric buses.”

The new 40-foot electric buses will be used throughout Tri Delta Transit’s service area and can carry up to 38 seated passengers with up to another 18 riders standing. Like all Tri Delta Transit buses, the new electric buses are ramp-equipped to accommodate wheelchairs and mobility devices, have priority seating for seniors and people with disabilities, and exterior bike racks that can accommodate up to two bikes.

As part of their goal to stay ahead of industry trends, Tri Delta Transit is looking at new ways to lower their carbon footprint and minimize their impact on the environment. The introduction of these four electric buses is an important step forward in that overall goal and builds on Tri Delta Transit’ s dedication to being a green business. “Our decision to test electric goes beyond cleaner air and doing the right thing,” said Krieg. “These buses are whisper-quiet and will drastically reduce noise pollution along their daily routes. Additionally, they will save our transit agency tens of thousands of dollars in fuel and maintenance costs and enable us to begin other upgrades to our system.” The buses can drive for more than 100 miles on a single charge.

With a unique design that strongly supports Tri Delta Transit’s branding, the electric buses are eye-catching and have been overwhelmingly embraced by transit riders. The buses are being used on multiple routes, so regardless of which route you use, you may see one approaching your stop the next time you ride.

Tri Delta Transit provides over 3,000,000 trips each year to a population of over 250,000 residents in the 225 square miles of Eastern Contra Costa County. They currently operate 15 local bus routes Monday – Friday, five local bus routes on weekends, door-to-door bus service for senior citizens and people with disabilities, and shuttle services to community events. For additional information about Tri Delta Transit, please visit www.trideltatransit.com.



Electric bus charging





Tri Delta Transit electric bus

