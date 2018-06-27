Antioch to hold annual July 4th Parade, Celebration and Fireworks next Wednesday

Grand Marshall announced

By Kenny Turnage II

July is right around the corner and the annual Independence Day is coming. Once again, the parade will be held on West 2nd Street in historic, downtown Rivertown beginning at 11:00 a.m. fireworks and entertainment will be down at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds starting at 4:00 p.m. There will be live music, car shows, kids’ zones, craft and food vendors and basically an all-around good time. Then the evening will come to a climax with an amazing fireworks show, put on by the Celebrate Antioch Foundation and the City of Antioch.

The day begins with a pancake breakfast downtown starting at 8:30 am. This is a free breakfast with a suggested donation of $5.00 per person. Our downtown shops will be open and fully decorated for a Patriotic celebration. The fun filled Hometown Parade will include entries from all different community organizations, as well as individuals.

This year our Grand Marshall is Emily J. Silva, the longest standing member of the V.I.P.S program. She has recently had her 84th Birthday on June 23rd. Emily has been a member of V.I.P.S since the program’s inception in 2001.

“The V.I.P.S program is an integral part of the Police Family,” said Chief Tammany Brooks. One of the founders of the program Lonnie Karste said, “Emily Silva is a cornerstone of the program and the community of Antioch is better because of her and all the V.I.P.S”.

She is a 35-year resident of Antioch coming to us with her Husband Joe G. Silva from Dinuba and Visalia, CA. She has two children Joseph Silva and Sherry Swartz. Emily originally retired from Wells Fargo Bank and realized she had too much energy to sit still. Emily has always been active in her community. Emily is a 63-year member of Beta Sigma Phi, 27 year member of the Elks Club and before that a member of the Ladies of Elks (women weren’t allowed in Elks for a long time). Emily also is a member of the Young Ladies Institute. This work ethic is why her supervisor Darlene Flournoy said, “The records unit relies heavily on Emily as she brings a work ethic that is unmatched.”

There is still time to get your entries in for the Parade. So, get your group together and fill out the entry form. Even if you are not part of a group and just want to participate in the Parade as a private citizen all are welcome, as long as you bring that hometown feel.

To all our British Friends out there I would like to wish you a very Happy 4th of July!



Share this:



July 4th Pancake breakfast (1)





Grand Marshall Emily Silva





Antioch July 4 2018

