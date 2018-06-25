«
Help victims of sex trafficking during Gathering for Garments in Antioch Friday, June 29

The Grateful Garment Project’s mission is to ensure that every victim of a sexual crime who crosses the threshold of a Sexual Assault Response Team facility or who seeks medical attention and/or law enforcement involvement is provided with whatever new clothing, toiletries, snacks, and other miscellaneous items that he or she may require, to reduce further negative impact against their being. We have further expanded our mission and vision to encompass all victims of sexual violence. This includes, but is not limited to Commercially Sexually Exploited Children and victims of Human Sexual Trafficking. The Grateful Garment Project is a 501(c)(c) nonprofit corporation.

